Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs is out for the Bulldogs' Monday night matchup against Northern Arizona due to what the program called a right leg injury.

Suggs suffered the injury in Saturday's 98-75 win over Virginia, the team said. He finished with eight points, six assists and four steals in 29 minutes in that game.

Team spokesman Barrett Henderson did not offer a timetable for Suggs' return.

Suggs, a projected lottery pick in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft, has been a highlight reel for the No. 1 Bulldogs, averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game, while connecting on 48% of his 3-point attempts.

Earlier this month, Suggs left a matchup against West Virginia after suffering a left ankle injury, before returning later in the game.