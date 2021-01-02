Saturday's scheduled men's basketball game between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech has been postponed because a Cavaliers staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement on Friday, saying the positive test led to quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia program.

This is the second time COVID-19 has led to a disruption in Virginia's schedule. The most recent national champions halted activities for 10 days last month, leading to three games being postponed and one being canceled.