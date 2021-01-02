Mike Krzyzewski will miss No. 20 Duke's matchup against No. 18 Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday night.

The team said Krzyzewski did not travel with the team and would be sidelined "to observe standard quarantine protocol after being exposed to an individual not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19." Jon Scheyer, associate head coach and a former Duke standout, will be the acting head coach.

After suffering a 15-point home loss to Illinois on Dec. 8, Krzyzewski expressed concerns about the season moving forward during the pandemic. He subsequently announced that his team would cancel its remaining nonconference games.

Duke, 3-2 through five games, has not played since its 75-65 win over Notre Dame on Dec. 16 -- its only game since its loss to Illinois.

Duke's women's basketball team recently canceled its season amid concerns about COVID-19.

This is not the first time Duke has competed without Krzyzewski. He missed a game during the 2017-18 and 2015-16 seasons, respectively, because of illness. He missed a month during the 2016-17 season following back surgery. And the Blue Devils had to finish the second half of the 1994-95 season without Krzyzewski following back surgery.