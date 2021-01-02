No. 20 Duke's matchup against No. 18 Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday, which the Blue Devils had been set to play without coach Mike Krzyzewski, has been postponed, the ACC announced Friday night.

The postponement is due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Florida State program, as well as contact tracing and other protocols.

Earlier Friday, Duke had announced Krzyzewski had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and would be sidelined "to observe standard quarantine protocol after being exposed to an individual not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19." The team said Krzyzewski did not travel to Florida with the Blue Devils. Jon Scheyer, associate head coach and a former Duke standout, was set to be the acting head coach.

After suffering a 15-point home loss to Illinois on Dec. 8, Krzyzewski expressed concerns about the season moving forward during the pandemic. He subsequently announced that his team would cancel its remaining nonconference games.

Duke, 3-2 through five games, has not played since its 75-65 win over Notre Dame on Dec. 16 -- its only game since its loss to Illinois.

Duke's women's basketball team recently canceled its season amid concerns about COVID-19.