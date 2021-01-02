Texas guard Courtney Ramey elevates for a big block and then Andrew Jones converts that into a dunk at the other end. (0:21)

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas 84-59 on Saturday to match the most lopsided win by an opponent in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.

Andrew Jones added 14 points, Matt Coleman III had 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12), who turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout in startling fashion.

The margin of victory was the most by an opponent in the Phog since Missouri's 91-66 victory on Feb. 1, 1989.

Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Ochai Agbaji had 11 for the Jayhawks (8-2, 1-1), who shot 31% from the field and went just 3 of 23 from beyond the arc in losing their first game since their opener against top-ranked Gonzaga.

Coincidentally, it was the first top-10 matchup for Texas in a Big 12 regular-season game since beating then-No. 2 Kansas on Jan. 22, 2011. The win also snapped a three-game skid against the Jayhawks, who had won 16 of 17 against the Longhorns and had been 16-1 against them in games played inside 65-year-old Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas hadn't taken the floor since Dec. 22, when it routed seventh-ranked West Virginia. The 12-day layoff was the longest in the regular season under Bill Self, who took over the program before the 2003-04 season.

The Longhorns had been off even longer. Thanks to an uptick in COVID-19 positives at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, their game Tuesday night was canceled. That left Texas without a game since beating Oklahoma State on Dec. 20.

The rust was evident for both teams in the first half.

Kansas missed its first eight shots and finished 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the first half. Texas fared little better from the arc and coughed up 10 turnovers, although a late run fueled by Kai Jones off the bench resulted in a 37-29 halftime lead.

The Jayhawks trimmed their deficit to four early in the second half, but consecutive 3-pointers by Andrew Jones -- who had been 1 for 8 from the field -- along with Coleman and Ramey gave Texas its biggest lead at 50-38 with 15:42 to go.

Relying on their experience, the Longhorns refused to pull back on the pressure. They began to create turnovers on the defensive end that led to easy layups, and their outside shooting continued to sizzle. Their advantage swelled to 63-47 with 8:51 to go, forcing Self to call a timeout -- only for the Jayhawks to immediately turn it over again.

Sims added a dunk, Donovan Williams a 3 and Self burned another timeout as the Texas lead stretched even more.

At that point, it looked as if the Longhorns would have a shot at the most lopsided win by an opponent in Allen Fieldhouse history. Tyon Grant-Foster's basket with just over a minute left prevented that from happening.

THOMPSON SITS

The Jayhawks played without Bryce Thompson, their top player off the bench, after Self said the freshman guard hurt his back on "a hard fall in a bad spot" in practice. Thompson is averaging 5.4 points in 17.5 minutes per game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas followed the blueprint for beating the Jayhawks perfectly. They shut down the perimeter, where Kansas had been so good in its win over West Virginia, and dominated on the glass to prevent second-chance opportunities.

Kansas dealt with a much longer team in beating then-No. 20 Kentucky earlier this season. But the Jayhawks struggled with what Texas brought to the floor. Big man David McCormack was entirely ineffective in the paint and their guards, who rely on slashing through the lane to create shots, kept finding their path blocked by burnt orange.

UP NEXT

Texas: returns home to face Iowa State on Tuesday.

Kansas: heads to TCU the same night.