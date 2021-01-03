Northern Illinois parted ways with men's basketball coach Mark Montgomery on Sunday amid the Huskies' 1-7 start, the school announced.

The Huskies have struggled this season, with their lone victory coming over winless Chicago State at home.

Associate head coach Lamar Chapman will take over as the interim head coach for the rest of the season before the school conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.

"We thank Coach Montgomery for his commitment to NIU and his efforts to advance NIU men's basketball over the last 10 seasons," athletic director Sean T. Frazier said in a statement. "We wish him the best in the future."

Montgomery took over at Northern Illinois in 2011 and led the Huskies to two winning seasons. They went 21-13 in 2015-16 and played in the short-lived Vegas 16 postseason tournament and went 18-13 last season. Northern Illinois tied for first place in the Mid-American Conference's West Division last season, finishing 11-7 in the league.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Northern Illinois, Montgomery spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan State.