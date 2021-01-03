Caleb Mills beats his defender and heads to the hoop where he scores the and-1 layup to increase Houston's lead in the final minute of the game. (0:15)

Houston guard Caleb Mills is stepping away from the program for personal reasons and will not play in Sunday's road game against SMU.

The school announced Sunday that there is no timetable for the 6-foot-3 Mills' return.

"Caleb, our coaching staff and his family have agreed that he needs time to refresh and prepare for the remainder of the season," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement released by the school.

Mills is the fifth-ranked Cougars' fourth-leading scorer, averaging 9.8 points in four games this season.

The redshirt sophomore was on the American Athletic Conference's second team last season and has scored in double figures three times this season despite coming off the bench in all four of Houston's games.