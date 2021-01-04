Villanova is again pausing all men's basketball activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program, and the Wildcats' next three games have been postponed.

The Wildcats were scheduled to play at DePaul on Tuesday, vs. Marquette on Friday and at Xavier on Jan. 13; all three games have been postponed.

Villanova had paused team activities last week after head coach Jay Wright and one other staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and the Wildcats' game against Xavier scheduled for Jan. 2 was postponed. Earlier in December, Villanova postponed a game against St. John's scheduled for Dec. 30 so the families of Wildcats players could come to campus over Christmas.

The Wildcats had returned to practice on Sunday following last week's pause, but a day later, team activities are again on hold.

Villanova, ranked No. 3 in this week's Associated Press poll, is 8-1 but hasn't played since a Dec. 23 win at Marquette.