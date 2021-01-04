Boston University and Holy Cross will both wear masks for Tuesday's men's college basketball game, a Boston University spokesperson told ESPN.

The game is believed to be the first in men's college basketball this season in which both teams will be wearing masks on the court.

Stadium reported Monday morning that Boston University has mandated that all of its opponents wear masks during games on BU's campus. The Terriers and Holy Cross also play each other on Monday, but that game is on Holy Cross' campus, meaning only BU will be wearing masks during the game.

The Patriot League canceled nonconference games this season, so Monday's game will be the first of the season for both Boston University and Holy Cross. The Terriers and Crusaders are scheduled to face each other six times this season.

The only Patriot teams to play nonconference games were Army and Navy, which were eligible due to the service academy exemption.

Tuesday's game is at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.