Top-ranked Gonzaga was scheduled to play West Coast Conference rival Santa Clara in men's basketball on Thursday afternoon, but the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Santa Clara program.

Instead, undefeated Gonzaga will face rival BYU at 5:30 p.m. PT Thursday.

BYU's originally scheduled game against Pacific on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19-related protocols within the Pacific program.