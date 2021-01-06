With the U.S. Capitol locked down and Washington under curfew, the George Washington men's basketball game against UMass set for Wednesday night was postponed.

Lawmakers were trapped inside the Capitol as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police. Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol, and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

The office of Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a curfew from 6 p.m. ET Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, saying that people were not allowed to drive, bike or even walk on any streets in the city. A short time later, George Washington postponed its game. The school said that the Atlantic 10 will work to reschedule the game.

UMass said its team will be traveling back to Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

There were no major professional sports events scheduled to take place in Washington on Wednesday. The NBA's Washington Wizards are scheduled to play at Philadelphia.

Lawmakers had been meeting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory just as a rally for President Trump was ending. His supporters marched to the Capitol.

Skirmishes occurred outside the building, in the very spot where Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks. Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields, and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd. Some protesters did get into the Capitol, with reports of armed standoffs in the House chamber.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.