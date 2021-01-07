Isaac Likekele heads toward the basket on a fast break, but Nimari Burnett comes from behind to deliver a big block. (0:23)

Texas Tech freshman Nimari Burnett, a five-star recruit coming out of high school, is leaving the program and plans to transfer, he told ESPN.

Burnett, a 6-foot-4 guard, had seen his playing time fluctuate throughout the first 12 games of the season, but he played just six minutes in the Red Raiders' 82-71 win over Kansas State on Tuesday. Burnett had played at least 20 minutes just four times this season.

Part of the reason for Burnett's smaller role has been the arrival of transfers Mac McClung (Georgetown) and Jamarius Burton (Wichita State). McClung picked Texas Tech in May; Burton originally planned to redshirt this season before deciding to suit up shortly before the campaign began. With Kyler Edwards also returning as a starter from last season, the backcourt minutes haven't been there consistently for Burnett.

Burnett was averaging 5.3 points per game this season.

Ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class, Burnett originally chose Texas Tech over a final four that also included Alabama, Oregon and Michigan.