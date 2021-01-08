Clemson's next two games have been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test in the Tigers' program, the ACC announced Friday.

The Tigers were scheduled to play at North Carolina on Saturday and at Syracuse on Tuesday.

"The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact racing within the Clemson men's basketball team," the league said in a statement.

As a result, Syracuse and North Carolina -- who were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 2 -- will now face each other in Chapel Hill on Jan. 12. The Orange's home game against Georgetown on Saturday is also moving from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will be aired on ESPN.

Clemson is ranked No. 19 in this week's AP poll after getting off to an 8-1 start and then beating NC State in overtime on Tuesday to improve to 9-1. The Tigers have seven wins over major-conference opponents.