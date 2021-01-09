Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sideline Saturday for No. 21 Duke after missing a game due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, the university announced.

Krzyzewski, 73, missed Wednesday's win against Boston College while he and his wife were in quarantine after a family member had tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had both tested negative to that point.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on the sideline during the BC win.

The Blue Devils face Wake Forest on Saturday.