The Southeastern Conference has postponed Tuesday night's basketball game between in-state rivals No. 10 Tennessee and Vanderbilt because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Commodores' program, it was announced Tuesday.

The game was a late addition to the schedule because of COVID-19 issues at Missouri, where Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play, and at South Carolina, Tennessee's originally scheduled opponent.

The SEC moved up Tennessee's previously scheduled trip to Vanderbilt from Feb. 24 to Tuesday night for a rare home-and-home between the rivals in back-to-back games.

Vanderbilt is still set to visit Tennessee on Saturday night as originally scheduled.