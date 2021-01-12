West Virginia's next three games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the school announced Tuesday.

On Monday, the Mountaineers announced their game against Baylor, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed due to West Virginia not being able to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds.

Two more games were postponed Tuesday, with the Big 12 pushing back the Mountaineers' contests against TCU and Oklahoma State, scheduled for Jan. 16 and Jan. 19, respectively.

"Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved," athletic director Shane Lyons said in Monday's announcement. "While this issue has hit many college programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season."

West Virginia, ranked No. 13 in this week's AP poll, is 9-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12 after last weekend's loss to Texas. The Mountaineers' next scheduled game is now at Kansas State on Jan. 23.