The 22nd-ranked Oregon men's basketball team has paused all team-related activities because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Ducks won't play planned games at home against Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday. The games will be rescheduled.

Oregon (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) is in second place in the Pac-12 behind UCLA. The Ducks were coming off a 79-73 victory at Utah on Saturday.