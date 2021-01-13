Michigan State says center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo, who tested positive for the coronavirus in November, said his son and the freshman from West Africa are roommates. Both are currently isolated and will be held out of competition for 17 days, following Big Ten protocols.

Coach Izzo said no one else on the men's basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michigan State (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) is scheduled to play No. 5 Iowa (11-2, 5-1) on the road Thursday night.