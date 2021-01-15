The Atlantic 10 Conference is pulling its men's basketball championship out of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new location of the championship, which will be played March 10-14, is under review and will be announced in the near future.

This will mark the first time since 2004 that the full championship will be contested on a campus, when Dayton served as host at UD Arena.

Barclays Center has served as the conference championship home for six years and is scheduled to host the 2023 and 2024 championships. Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., was previously announced as host of the 2022 championship.

The A-10 Women's Basketball Championship is on schedule to be contested at VCU's Siegel Center, March 3-7, in Richmond, Virginia.