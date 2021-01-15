South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin and two other staffers will not travel with the Gamecocks for a game Saturday night at LSU.

The school said Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and Doug Edwards, who's in charge of student-athlete development, are staying home because of COVID-19 "health and safety protocols."

South Carolina has missed its past two games because of the coronavirus and played just twice since Dec. 5.

Martin tested positive for the virus this spring. Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will direct the team against the Tigers. South Carolina, 3-2 this season, has had seven scheduled games called off because of COVID-19. It last played on Jan. 6, beating Texas A&M 78-54.