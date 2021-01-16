No. 6 Kansas' scheduled home basketball game Saturday against Iowa State has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Cyclones' program.

The schools said late Friday that they intend to work with the Big 12 to reschedule the game.

The Jayhawks (10-3, 4-2) are coming off a 75-70 loss to Oklahoma State and now visit second-ranked Baylor on Monday night. The Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) also had their previous game against Kansas State postponed and are scheduled to play No. 4 Texas on Wednesday night.