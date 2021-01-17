Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and the program said it would continue to pause activities for a minimum of seven more days.

Nebraska said that 12 members of the program, including Hoiberg and seven players, have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation. Nebraska began its pause due to COVID-19 last Monday.

Hoiberg announced on social media that he tested positive on Friday and began self-isolating.

"I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours," he wrote. "Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it."

He added that Nebraska "will return only when it is absolutely safe to do so."

With the extension of the program's pause, Nebraska's games against Minnesota at home on Wednesday and against Iowa on the road on Monday, Jan. 24 have been postponed. Nebraska already has had games against Illinois and Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

Hoiberg has an underlying health condition. He was born with an abnormal aortic heart valve and had to retire from pro basketball because of it in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.