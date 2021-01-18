Jalen Suggs gets the defender airborne with a pump fake and finishes the bucket through contact for Gonzaga. (0:31)

Duke is unranked in The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the first time since 2016, falling from the Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 8 of that year.

The Blue Devils dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the ACC after losing to Virginia Tech. Their streak of 91 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 was second only to Kansas, which extended its record to 229 weeks. Gonzaga is now No. 2 at 87 weeks.

AP Top 25 Poll 1. Gonzaga (62) 2. Baylor (2) 3. Villanova 4. Iowa 5. Texas 6. Tennessee 7. Michigan 8. Houston 9. Kansas 10. Wisconsin 11. Creighton 12. Texas Tech 13. Virginia 14. West Virginia 15. Ohio State 16. Virginia Tech 17. Minnesota 18. Alabama 19. Missouri 20. Clemson 21. Oregon 22. Illinois 23. UConn 24. UCLA 25. Saint Louis

Gonzaga and Baylor maintained their grip on the top two spots while Villanova remained No. 3.

The Bulldogs again racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to the Bears, while the Wildcats remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23. They had a pair of COVID-19 pauses broken up by a single day, including one involving coach Jay Wright, effectively sidelining them for a month.

"Everyone has dealt with this," said Wright, whose team finally gets back on the court Tuesday night against Seton Hall. "It's not just the days you are out. It's getting the guys going after a pause."

The same teams made up the top 5 this week, though Iowa and Texas swapped places. Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes moved into fourth after ripping Northwestern by 23 points on the road Sunday, while the Longhorns fell back a spot after their six-game winning streak was stopped by No. 12 Texas Tech in a narrow defeat earlier in the week.

Texas doesn't play again until Saturday after its game against Iowa State was postponed.

Tennessee climbed from 10th to sixth and was followed by Michigan, which remained No. 7 after losing its first game of the season to No. 17 Minnesota. Houston climbed three spots to eighth, Kansas fell three spots to ninth and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10 after following up a lopsided loss to the Wolverines with a gritty win at Rutgers.

Creighton was No. 11, followed by the Red Raiders and Virginia, which rose five spots after its blowout win over No. 20 Clemson. West Virginia and Ohio State were next, with Virginia Tech climbing four spots to No. 16 after their win over Duke.

The Golden Gophers were followed by Auburn, one of this week's poll newcomers, Missouri and Clemson. The last five in were Oregon, Illinois, Connecticut, UCLA and Saint Louis.

ROLLING TIDE

The Crimson Tide shot from unranked to No. 18 after improving to 6-0 in the SEC with its seventh consecutive win. The streak, which includes a victory over Tennessee, has coincided with a recharged John Petty Jr. The senior guard returned from a one-game suspension to average 15.7 points over the past six games, including 23 points in a 20-point blowout of Kentucky.

IN AND OUT

The Bruins were the other newcomer to this week's poll after improving to 11-2 and 7-0 in the Pac-12 with consecutive wins over Washington State and Washington. Alabama and UCLA replaced Duke and Louisville, which was first among the other teams receiving votes after the Cardinals lost their first ACC game at Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.