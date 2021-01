The No. 21 Oregon Ducks have been cleared to resume playing basketball after a weeklong pause because of COVID-19 protocols.

Three games were postposed during the pause. A game at home against UCLA originally set for last Tuesday was rescheduled to Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.

Home games last week against Arizona State and Arizona have not yet been rescheduled.

The Ducks (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) returned to practice on Monday and are set to host Oregon State on Saturday.