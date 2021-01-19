March Madness 2021 schedule, NCAA tournament dates, sites, locations

Below is the schedule for the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament -- known to many as "March Madness" -- which will tip off Thursday, March 18, with First Four games played at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The 2021 Final Four is scheduled for April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Check out Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for an early projection of the field, inluding all of the current teams considered to be "on the bubble" as part of ESPN's projection.

Selection Sunday: March 14

First Four: March 18 -- Mackey Arena (West Lafayette), Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington)

First round: March 19, 20 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis); Mackey Arena (West Lafayette) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington)

Second round: March 21, 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Sweet 16: March 27, 28 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

Elite Eight: March 29, 30 -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Final Four: April 3, 5 -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)