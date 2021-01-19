The No. 12 Texas Tech men's basketball team has had its second Big 12 game postponed this week because of COVID-19 issues for its scheduled opponent.

The conference on Tuesday postponed the Red Raiders' home game Saturday against Iowa State, which will be the fourth game in a row the Cyclones will be unable to play.

Texas Tech's game at TCU on Wednesday night had already been postponed after Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Red Raiders' next scheduled game is Monday night at No. 14 West Virginia. The Mountaineers, who haven't played since Jan. 9, are scheduled to play at Kansas State on Saturday.