Texas coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

"I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family," Smart said in a statement. "I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so."

Texas, ranked No. 5 in this week's AP poll, is scheduled to face Oklahoma on Tuesday and travel to Kentucky on Saturday. It's unclear whether either game will be impacted by Smart's positive test, and the school hasn't announced who will take over as interim head coach if Smart is forced to miss games. The Longhorns' associate head coach is K.T. Turner, who spent seven seasons at SMU before moving to Texas last offseason.

The Longhorns had games against Iowa State and TCU postponed last week because of COVID-19 issues in the Cyclones' and Horned Frogs' programs.

Texas is 11-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12 and in the mix for a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament.