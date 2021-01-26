Fordham head coach Jeff Neubauer is leaving the program after six seasons at the helm, the school announced Tuesday.

Neubauer has been on the hot seat for the past couple of seasons, and many expected him to be out after last season. But Fordham athletic director Dave Roach retired last spring, and the changes in the department likely bought Neubauer another season.

Associate head coach Mike DePaoli will serve as the interim head coach until the end of the season, with the school beginning its search for a permanent replacement.

"Fordham Athletics appreciates Coach Neubauer and his commitment and leadership to our men's basketball program over the past six seasons," interim athletic director Ed Kull said. "We are grateful for Jeff's hard work and dedication, and thank him for his service to Fordham. We wish him and his family the best in the future."

Neubauer started off well after leaving Eastern Kentucky to take over the Rams, going 17-14 in his first season. It's been downhill since the 2015-16 season, though, with Fordham finishing below .500 in each of the past four seasons -- including a 5-31 record in the Atlantic 10 over the past two seasons.

Fordham is 1-7 entering Wednesday's game against Duquesne.