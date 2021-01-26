Michigan State is planning to resume competing later this week after postponing three straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the men's basketball program.

Coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are planning to play at Rutgers (8-6, 4-6) on Thursday night. He expects shooting guard Joshua Langford and center Mady Sissoko to be cleared to play against the Scarlet Knights after both tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Izzo says Gabe Brown and an assistant coach recently tested positive, adding the junior shooting guard will be out of the lineup until early February.

The Spartans had postponed games at No. 4 Iowa and at home against Indiana and No. 22 Illinois. Since starting daily testing in the fall, Izzo said only "a couple'' of players in the program have avoided testing positive for COVID-19.