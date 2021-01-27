Stanford's athletic teams are able to return to campus after Santa Clara County lifted the restrictions that were in place on contact sports because of the coronavirus.

Stanford's men's and women's basketball teams have been playing home games in Santa Cruz because of the ban that has been in place all season and was lifted earlier this week.

The sixth-ranked Cardinal women's team left Tuesday for three games in Washington and will return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado.

The men's team will travel to Arizona on Wednesday and will play its first home game Feb. 7 against California.

Athletes must adhere to strict safety protocols that include three tests a week and forming teammate-only households. Any athlete who travels more than 150 miles outside the county will be required to remain at their home or team's facilities except when seeking medical care or other emergency services.