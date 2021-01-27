UConn said it has postponed its next two men's basketball games, including Thursday's scheduled contest with No. 3 Villanova, after learning that an official who worked its Tuesday night win over Butler has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Huskies have been placed in a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine that will prevent them from traveling to New York for a game against St. John's on Sunday. The school said it won't play another game until it is deemed safe by medical professionals and that other postponements are possible.

These will be the ninth and 10th games on the Huskies' schedule that have been postponed or canceled because of concerns related to the coronavirus.