Friday night's men's basketball game between No. 22 Saint Louis and Richmond has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff, the Atlantic 10 announced.

The Billikens, who lost 76-71 to Dayton on Tuesday in their first game in over a month, had their previous seven games postponed after pausing their program Dec. 30 because of the coronavirus.

They arrived in Richmond on Thursday and flew back to Saint Louis on Friday without elaborating on their reason for not playing.