No. 24 Oklahoma will be without leading scorer Austin Reaves for Saturday's game against No. 9 Alabama due to COVID-19 protocol, the team announced.

Reaves, who is averaging 15.8 points per game while also leading the Sooners in rebounds (5.1 RPG) and assists (5.1 APG), and fellow starter Alondes Williams (7.7 PPG) are both unavailable to play because of the protocol.

The game is part of this weekend's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. One other contest, No. 5 Texas at Kentucky, was canceled Friday because of coronavirus issues in the Wildcats program.