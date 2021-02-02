Florida State's next three games have been postponed following COVID-19 issues within its men's basketball program, the ACC announced Monday.

The conference said the decision "follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State men's basketball program."

The Seminoles' games at Boston College (Feb. 2), Pittsburgh (Feb. 6) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 9) have been postponed. Their next scheduled game is now at home against Wake Forest on Feb. 13.

Florida State (10-3, 6-2 ACC), which saw its five-game winning streak end Saturday at Georgia Tech, is ranked No. 20 in this week's AP poll.

This news provides a reprieve for Boston College, which would have had just four scholarship players available for Tuesday's game due to COVID-19 protocols. Boston College coach Jim Christian said he would have to rely on walk-ons and scout team members to fill out his roster.

"Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played," Christian said Monday morning. "They know how I feel about it, but once that decision is made, my job is to get these guys ready. To let you know, we've spent the last two days trying to teach five guys our basic defense and offense so we could play Florida State on Tuesday night. [School administrators] know my opinion. It's not easy to do. It's a tough situation. I don't think anybody in the country has attempted to do that."