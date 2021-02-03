Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball game between Louisville and No. 14 Virginia has been postponed, with Pittsburgh now scheduled to visit the Cavaliers in Charlottesville that day.

The postponement follows one earlier Wednesday of a game scheduled for that evening between Louisville and host Syracuse after a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals' program.

Pitt and Virginia were scheduled to meet on Feb. 24.

The league also announced several rescheduled games: Georgia Tech's visit to Clemson will move up a day to Feb. 12, with Tech hosting Pitt two days later. A postponed contest between Virginia and NC State has been rescheduled for Feb. 24.