Baylor, the No. 2 men's basketball team in the country and one of three undefeated teams remaining, has postponed its next two games, the school announced Thursday.

The decision is "due to the Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines."

Baylor's game vs. TCU on Saturday and the Bears' road tilt at Oklahoma next week are the two games impacted. For now, Baylor's next scheduled game is Feb. 13 vs. Texas Tech.

The Bears have had to postpone or a cancel a number of games this season. Baylor had to withdraw from the Empire Classic at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, to start the season after head coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears' December game against Gonzaga was postponed following positive tests in the Zags' traveling party, then Baylor paused team activities a week later. The pause caused two postponements.

In January, a game against West Virginia was postponed after the Mountaineers had COVID-19 issues.

Baylor beat No. 6 Texas on the road on Tuesday, improving to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12.