Baylor, the No. 2 men's basketball team in the country and one of two two undefeated teams remaining, is postponing three more games, the school announced Monday.

The decision is in accordance with Big 12 men's basketball interruption guidelines.

Baylor had already postponed two games, vs. TCU this past Saturday and a road tilt at Oklahoma scheduled for this week. But the Bears will now also miss their next three games: vs. Texas Tech on Feb. 13, at West Virginia on Feb. 15 and vs. West Virginia on Feb. 18.

Baylor improved to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12 after winning 83-69 at Texas last Tuesday. Following the postponements, the Bears will have just three Big 12 games on their schedule, although it's expected the conference will attempt to reschedule the postponed games.

The program has had to postpone or cancel several games this season, starting back in November when it withdrew from the Empire Classic after head coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19. Baylor also postponed a December game against Gonzaga following positive tests in the Bulldogs' traveling party. The Bears went on their own pause a week later, causing two more postponements.

For now, Baylor's next scheduled game is Feb. 20 vs. Oklahoma State.