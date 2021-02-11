Saturday's men's basketball game between Texas A&M and Florida scheduled for Exactech Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19.

A combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program caused the change. The postponement is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

It's the third straight Florida men's game postponed by the coronavirus, and the fourth straight Aggies game postponed by the virus.

No makeup date has been announced.