The Ivy League Council of Presidents has approved the opportunity for current senior student-athletes to play an additional season as graduate students next season, according to a statement sent to student-athletes on Thursday.

The statement, obtained by ESPN, makes it clear that the rule change is a one-time waiver because of the Ivy League canceling its fall and winter seasons. It won't be a permanent change.

"This change is a direct result of the pandemic and will not be available in future years," the memo states. "The waiver provides current 4th-year students the opportunity to complete their athletics experience at their current institution in 2021-22 after staying on track to graduate in four years."

It's a stark change for the Ivy League, which in the past hasn't allowed athletic redshirts or permitted graduate students to play athletics. Around 20 Ivy League men's basketball players have graduated and transferred to another school since 2015, including several at the high-major level. Former Columbia transfer Mike Smith might be the best recent example; he's the starting point guard for Michigan, the No. 3 team in college basketball.