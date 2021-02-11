The CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) has been canceled for the 2021 season, it announced Thursday.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) in 2021," an official statement read. "The safety and welfare of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans is paramount. Therefore we believe it is prudent to not hold our event this season. This was an easy decision.

"The NCAA has gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and we look forward to 'taking a pause' and watching what is the best annual sporting event in the World."

The CIT is one of four postseason tournaments in men's college basketball, made up exclusively of mid-major teams. It was canceled last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reigning champion is Marshall, which beat Green Bay in 2019.