After another postponement, the North Carolina men's basketball team is looking for another opponent.

The program's official Twitter account posted Monday that the Tar Heels are seeking a home game for this week. That plea comes after Tuesday's visit from No. 18 Virginia Tech was postponed, the third Atlantic Coast Conference home game called off for the program.

The team has played just six home games and coach Roy Williams says "that's not a good situation.''

UNC's January game against Clemson was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Tigers program. Last week's home game against Miami was postponed hours before tipoff after the emergence of social-media video showing players Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe mingling with other people celebrating a win over Duke and no one wearing a mask.

A day later, UNC players and managers apologized for not following school and athletics department COVID-19 guidelines. The Tar Heels lost at No. 7 Virginia on Saturday, the same day the ACC announced the Virginia Tech postponement.

UNC's next scheduled game is Saturday's visit from Louisville.