Three more basketball games in the Atlantic Coast Conference have been postponed, the league announced Wednesday.

No. 18 Virginia Tech's trip to No. 16 Florida State as well as Clemson's visit to Pittsburgh scheduled for Saturday have been postponed. Additionally, North Carolina's game at Boston College Tuesday also is postponed.

The postponements come amid positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing for Virginia Tech, Clemson and Boston College.

The league has revised its schedule to have Florida State visit Pitt on Saturday.

Earlier Wednesday, the league said Syracuse's game at Louisville for that night was off due to issues within the Cardinals' program. It marked the fifth postponement in six games for Louisville, which hasn't played since Feb. 1.

North Carolina has had three league home games postponed, including a scheduled visit from Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The Tar Heels added a nonconference game against Northeastern for Wednesday night, but they're scheduled to host Louisville on Saturday.