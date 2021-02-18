        <
          Sources: Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs enters transfer portal

          10:38 AM ET
          Jeff Borzello
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
          Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs entered the transfer portal Thursday morning, sources told ESPN.

          Tabbs was suspended on Monday for the remainder of the season due to a violation of the university's COVID-19 protocols. Boston College had fired head coach Jim Christian earlier that day.

          Tabbs, classified as a redshirt sophomore after missing last season due to a knee injury, was the Eagles' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. He had 24 points and four 3-pointers against Minnesota earlier this season, and also went for 23 points against St. John's.

          The 6-foot-2 guard from Maryland also averaged 13.9 points through 15 games during the 2018-19 season, before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

          Boston College has lost four in a row to drop to 3-13 overall, 1-9 in the ACC. The Eagles are currently on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program; their game Wednesday at Georgia Tech was postponed, as is Tuesday's game against North Carolina.