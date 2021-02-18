Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs entered the transfer portal Thursday morning, sources told ESPN.

Tabbs was suspended on Monday for the remainder of the season due to a violation of the university's COVID-19 protocols. Boston College had fired head coach Jim Christian earlier that day.

Tabbs, classified as a redshirt sophomore after missing last season due to a knee injury, was the Eagles' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. He had 24 points and four 3-pointers against Minnesota earlier this season, and also went for 23 points against St. John's.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Maryland also averaged 13.9 points through 15 games during the 2018-19 season, before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Boston College has lost four in a row to drop to 3-13 overall, 1-9 in the ACC. The Eagles are currently on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program; their game Wednesday at Georgia Tech was postponed, as is Tuesday's game against North Carolina.