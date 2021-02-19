Joe Lunardi has both Michigan and Ohio State as No. 1 seeds and doesn't expect either to fall off the top line after they play this Sunday. (0:55)

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at every round of this year's men's NCAA tournament, it announced on Friday.

Up to 25% capacity with physical distancing will be permitted at all rounds, including the Final Four, a decision made in conjunction with state and local health authorities in Indiana. The 25% will include all participants, staff and family members as well as fans. Masks and physical distancing will be required.

"We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement.

The entire tournament is taking place in Indianapolis and the surrounding area. The teams will stay at hotels around the Indiana Convention Center, which will be used as a practice facility.

"This year's tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won't be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. "After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men's Basketball Tournament."

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, with earlier rounds at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, plus Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Assembly Hall will allow 500 spectators to attend games held there, Indiana University said.

Selection Sunday is set for March 14, with the Final Four taking place April 3 and 5.