Bracketology and March Madness Bubble Watch -- Duke gets closer to NCAA tournament field

ESPN's NCAA tournament Bracketology has been updated through games of Monday, Feb. 22. ESPN's March Madness Bubble Watch (ESPN+) is also up to date through Monday's contests and will be continuously updated to account for key results through March 14. The 2021 NCAA tournament will begin with the First Four on Thursday, March 18, followed by the First Round beginning Friday, March 19. Follow this link for the complete 2021 NCAA tournament schedule.
Among the key developments after Monday's night contests:
Duke's win over Syracuse pushed the Blue Devils into "First Four Out" territory. Syracuse, which had been in the "Next Four Group" out, has disappeared from the vicinity of the bubble, but John Gasaway lays out the Orange's (treacherous) path in Bubble Watch.
Oklahoma State's overtime victory over Texas Tech keeps the Cowboys as a No. 8 seed, but dropped the Red Raiders (3-5 in their last eight games) to the No. 5 line.
Drake completed a two-game home sweep of Evansville, keeping the Bulldogs (currently projected as a No. 10 seed) in a tie with Loyola Chicago atop the Missouri Valley Conference at 14-2.
Baylor will return from a three-week COVID-19-related pause on Tuesday night, when the Bears will face Iowa State (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Scott Drew and Co. will take on West Virginia (Thursday) and Kansas (Sunday) in their quest to remain one of college basketball's two remaining undefeated teams.
Conference tournaments will get started on Thursday, when the Horizon League bracket gets under way. All conference tournament brackets and information about teams that have their tickets punched for the 2021 NCAA tournament between March 6-14 will be available at ESPN's 2021 conference tournament brackets page.