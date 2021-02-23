The top 20 prospects in the ESPN 100 have been named to the 44th annual McDonald's All American Game rosters, led by No. 1 prospect Chet Holmgren.

For the second year in a row, the game won't be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rosters for both the boys' and girls' games were unveiled Tuesday on ESPN's The Jump.

Michigan, which has the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2021 class, leads the way with three signees in the game: Caleb Houstan (No. 7 in the ESPN 100), Moussa Diabate (No. 8) and Kobe Bufkin (No. 47). Duke and Kentucky have two signees apiece, with the Blue Devils represented by Paolo Banchero (No. 3) and A.J. Griffin (No. 14), and Daimion Collins (No. 17) and Nolan Hickman (No. 28) both committed to Kentucky.

Holmgren leads a group of six uncommitted prospects on the rosters, with the top-ranked player followed by Jaden Hardy (No. 2), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 4), Michael Foster (No. 6), Hunter Sallis (No. 13) and Trevor Keels (No. 19).

"Holmgren is one of the most unique prospects that I have evaluated," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN's national recruiting director. "Defensively, Chet is a world-class shot-blocker. He combines a 7-foot-1 frame with an enormous 7-foot-4 wingspan, with vertical mechanics to block and change shot attempts without fouling much. Offensively, his ball skills are extremely advanced. His jumper has legitimate 3-point range along with impressive ability to put the ball on the floor to drive bigger defenders.

"Conversely, he operates with confidence in the mid- or low-post versus smaller defenders. As the No. 1 prospect, he brings much more than talent and physical measurables. His competitiveness, basketball IQ and team-first approach make him special."

Tennessee signee Kennedy Chandler, the No. 10-ranked prospect overall, is the top-ranked point guard in the class.

"Chandler owns speed and quickness with the ball as well," Biancardi said. "The future Tennessee Volunteer puts pressure on a defense with his race-it-up-the-floor mentality. A pure point guard who understands how to set up his teammates and run a team, his drive-and-score or drive-and-find game is impressive as a playmaker. His 3-point jumper has made major improvement. Chandler has demonstrated the leadership and big-moment ability to win games and championships.

"As a rising junior, he was a catalyst to help MoKan Elite to a Peach Jam Championship and recently led Sunrise Christian in defeating No. 1 Montverde Academy. Rick Barnes has an impact recruit coming in at the most important position on the floor next season."

The top-ranked players not to make the rosters include uncommitted big man Efton Reid (No. 21), Nebraska signee Bryce McGowens (No. 22), Baylor signee Langston Love (No. 23) and Oregon signee Franck Kepnang (No. 24).

The women's rosters were also announced on Tuesday, led by No. 1 prospect and UConn signee Azzi Fudd and four South Carolina signees, including No. 2 Raven Johnson, No. 3 Saniya Rivers and No. 4 Sania Feagin.

The boys' roster:

Chet Holmgren (No. 1, uncommitted)

Jaden Hardy (No. 2, uncommitted)

Paolo Banchero (No. 3, Duke)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 4, uncommitted)

Jabari Smith (No. 5, Auburn)

Michael Foster (No. 6, uncommitted)

Caleb Houstan (No. 7, Michigan)

Moussa Diabate (No. 8, Michigan)

Nate Bittle (No. 9, Oregon)

Kennedy Chandler (No. 10, Tennessee)

J.D. Davison (No. 11, Alabama)

Peyton Watson (No. 12, UCLA)

Hunter Sallis (No. 13, uncommitted)

A.J. Griffin (No. 14, Duke)

Max Christie (No. 15, Michigan State)

Harrison Ingram (No. 16, Stanford)

Daimion Collins (No. 17, Kentucky)

Aminu Mohammed (No. 18, Georgetown)

Trevor Keels (No. 19, uncommitted)

Kendall Brown (No. 20, Baylor)

Nolan Hickman (No. 28, Kentucky)

Daeshun Ruffin (No. 36, Ole Miss)

Jackson Grant (No. 39, Washington)

Kobe Bufkin (No. 47, Michigan)