The NCAA on Friday has vacated multiple sanctions levied against the Georgia Tech men's basketball program in an appeal ruling, potentially helping the school recoup scholarships and recruiting visitation privileges.

Georgia Tech got hit with major recruiting violations in 2019 -- including a postseason ban served in 2020 -- involving former assistant Darryl LaBarrie, as well as ex-friend Ron Bell. Tech got hit with the loss of one scholarship per year until September 2023, a ban of recruits attending home basketball games on official visits as well as "intentional, willful or blatant disregard for the NCAA constitution and bylaws."

The infractions appeals committee, however, is sending all of that back to NCAA"s committee on infractions for further consideration, which could shorten the window of scholarship loss.

"I'm very happy and thankful that the infractions appeals committee chose to overturn these penalties, as it is beneficial for the future of our program and student-athletes," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "While this news doesn't affect our current team or goals, I'm glad to have this part of the process behind us and to be able to continue to put our full focus on this outstanding team and building on the momentum that we have for the rest of the regular season and into the postseason."

Attorney John Long of JacksonLewis confirmed he handled the appeal for the school.