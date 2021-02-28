CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina coach Roy Williams became the fourth Division I men's basketball coach to reach 900 wins on Saturday, and was able to celebrate the milestone in front of home fans for the first time this season.

Down 16 points to No. 11 Florida State shortly before halftime, the Tar Heel rode a 20-point performance from freshman Walker Kessler to mount a comeback against the ACC's top team.

UNC joined Williams at midcourt to quickly celebrate with the longtime coach, raising a framed No. 900 jersey in his honor.

Roy Williams celebrated his 900th career win at midcourt in front of a limited amount of fans at the Smith Center. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Saturday also marked North Carolina's first home game with fans in attendance, which came after Gov. Roy Cooper eased public-gathering restrictions earlier this week to permit indoor arenas with a capacity of at least 5,000 to bring up to 15% of that total.

That meant North Carolina could bring around 3,200 fans in the Smith Center seating more than 21,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.