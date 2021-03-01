        <
          Predictions for all 31 college basketball conference tournaments

          7:00 AM ET

            Thirty-one NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins with the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Saturday, March 6, and comes to an end with five leagues -- the Patriot League, Atlantic 10, SEC, American and Big Ten -- all crowning their champions on Sunday, March 14.

            Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? ESPN.com's college basketball experts -- Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi -- issued their picks below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched. Click here for updated Bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi and Bubble Watch analysis from John Gasaway. Follow this link for the 2021 NCAA tournament dates, venues and complete schedule for each round.

            (Also, remain on the lookout for ESPN's Champ Week Challenge, which will begin March 7.)

            Consensus picks:

            American: Houston (unanimous)
            ACC: Florida State
            America East: Vermont
            Atlantic 10: St. Bonaventure
            Atlantic Sun: Liberty (unanimous)
            Big East: No consensus (Villanova, Creighton)
            Big Sky: Eastern Washington
            Big South: Winthrop (unanimous)
            Big 12: Baylor
            Big Ten: Michigan
            Big West: UCSB (unanimous)
            Colonial: Northeastern
            Conference USA: Western Kentucky
            Horizon: Wright State
            MAAC: No consensus (Iona, Siena)
            MAC: Toledo
            MEAC: Norfolk State
            Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago (unanimous)
            Mountain West: Utah State
            Northeast: Bryant
            Ohio Valley: Belmont
            Pac-12: No consensus (Colorado, USC)
            Patriot: Colgate (unanimous)
            SEC: No consensus (Arkansas, Alabama)
            Southern: No consensus (UNC Greensboro, Furman)
            Southland: Abilene Christian
            Summit: No consensus (Oral Roberts, South Dakota State)
            Sun Belt: No consensus (Texas State, South Alabama, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina)
            SWAC: Prairie View
            WAC: Grand Canyon
            West Coast: Gonzaga (unanimous)