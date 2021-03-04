Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie drops to the floor after getting tangled up in the post, forcing him from the game. (0:38)

Villanova senior point guard Collin Gillespie exited the No. 10 Wildcats' 72-60 win over Creighton on Wednesday night with what coach Jay Wright called a "serious" knee injury.

Gillespie landed awkwardly during a play with 6 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the first half and immediately grabbed at his left leg. He tried to walk it off along the baseline after the play, but then he left the bench and had to be helped to the locker room.

The school announced at halftime that Gillespie was out for the game with a left knee injury.

"It's serious," Wright said when asked about the injury during his postgame interview with FS1. "We don't know exactly what it is. But it's serious."

Wright later said during his postgame news conference that Gillespie will undergo an MRI Thursday morning.

Junior wing Brandon Slater started the second half in Gillespie's place and finished with 11 points.

Gillespie has been a starter for Wright's team for the past three years after playing a key role off the bench on Villanova's national championship team in 2018. He's averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season, shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.